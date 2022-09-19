Bear Grylls attends Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as U.K.'s Chief Scout

Among the first mourners to arrive at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday morning was Bear Grylls. The TV personality attended the event in his capacity as the U.K.'s Chief Scout. Grylls was appointed the youngest-ever Chief Scout in 2009 and subsequently started a second term in that role in 2015.

Bear Grylls The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen Beat Grylls arriving at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral | Credit: Tim Merry/Pool/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth was the Patron of the Scouts and, following the monarch's death earlier this month, Grylls wrote a tribute to the Queen on the official Scout website.

"As a family of Scouts, we are united in sorrow for the loss of our Patron, HM The Queen," Grylls wrote. "She leaves a bright legacy of hope and promise for future generations. Together, we will honor her memory. We will remember her and give thanks for her kindness, her service, and the unwavering support she showed our movement over many decades. She was truly a friend to Scouts everywhere."

"I will miss her quiet leadership, her values and integrity, and her wonderful sense of humor," Grylls continued. "While she was our monarch and Patron, she always made time to listen to our Scouts and recognize their achievements. Her smile would light up the room. For 70 years HM The Queen has stood at our side, encouraging our volunteers and inspiring our young people to learn new skills, help others and shine brightly. Her sense of duty was an outstanding example to every single Scout during her long and eventful reign. 'Scouting is a global force for good' she once told us. 'In this country and around the world, Scouts are helping others and making the most of their lives.'"

Grylls has hosted several wilderness survival shows, including Man vs. Wild. He was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in the Queen's 2019 Birthday Honors.

Watch a livestream of Queen Elizabeth's funeral here.