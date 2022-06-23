Beanie Feldstein gets engaged to Bonnie Chance Roberts

The Funny Girl star will soon say "I do" to her producer girlfriend of four years.

Beanie Feldstein is engaged!

The Booksmart and Funny Girl star will soon say "I do" to her girl of four years, producer Bonnie Chance.

Feldstein shared a series of photos from the proposal Thursday on Instagram and captioned the post, "I do, bon."

Feldstein met Chance on production of her 2019 film How to Build a Girl. In an interview with Bustle last year, she divulged that she was ready for marriage, babies, and some pets with her partner.

"Sixteen years from now I hope to be living in New York City or London, married to my girlfriend, and have babies and puppies running around while we both make movies, shows, and plays that feel meaningful and exciting and profound," she said.

The news comes a week after Feldstein announced that she would depart Broadway's revival of Funny Girl in September.

The actress, who led the production as Fanny Brice, wrote on Instagram, "I gave and will continue to give this show all of me. I am immensely proud to be a bagel on a plate full of onion rolls. I am so deeply grateful for every other bagel that comes to Henry Street with us every night. Can't wait to see you all there through September."

