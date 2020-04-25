Exclusive: Barbra Streisand joins GLAAD’s 'Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone' livestream event

Image zoom Courtesy of GLAAD

GLAAD's "Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone" is adding a major star to the lineup.

EW can exclusively reveal that Barbra Streisand has joined the upcoming livestream event to deliver a special message for GLAAD’s fundraiser, which is being co-hosted by Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh. Plus, Pose's Mj Rodriguez and Broadway star George Salazar will perform the song "Suddenly Seymour" following their acclaimed roles in the Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Streisand, Rodriguez, and Salazar join previously announced stars Billy Porter, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Rosie O’Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, Brian Michael Smith, Ross Mathews, and Tyler Oakley participating in the fundraiser.

Created by actor and producer Erich Bergen along with GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer media advocacy organization, the "Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone" livestream will highlight the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and amplify messages of acceptance and affirmation to the LGBTQ community and people living with HIV during this unprecedented time. The event will also help raise funds for LGBTQ community centers that are members of CenterLink, a coalition of more than 250 community centers from 45 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, as well as Canada, China, Mexico, and Australia.

Featuring interviews and video messages with front-line LGBTQ doctors and leaders of local LGBTQ community centers, the event will also include special performances from Alex Newell (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, Kesha, and Melissa Etheridge in addition to Rodriguez and Salazar.

Previously announced special guests include Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, and Tatiana Maslany.

"At a time when some LGBTQ people could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance," said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. "So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on support from local community centers around the country, and during this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving work."

GLAAD will stream "Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone" on Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET on its official YouTube channel and Facebook Live.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

