Barbra Streisand gifts George Floyd's daughter Gianna with Disney stock

George Floyd's daughter Gianna now owns a piece of Disney thanks to a gift from Barbra Streisand.

The 6-year-old posed with a letter from the legendary singer and actress, along with a certificate of Disney shares, in a slideshow of photos on Instagram.

"Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you," Gianna, who goes by GiGi, shared. Streisand also sent Gianna two of her studio albums, My Name Is Barbra and Color Me Barbra.

While it's unclear how many shares Gianna received from Streisand, the Walt Disney Company is known to return on investments. A recent CNBC report calculated that an investment of $1,000 in Disney 10 years ago would be worth more than $4,600 as of February 2020 for a total return of around 370 percent. Unfortunately, the brand no longer gives shareholders discounts to its theme parks.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video. The officer has been charged with murder and manslaughter. Floyd's killing, as well as other recent deaths in the black community, has sparked global protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Gianna is the youngest of five children Floyd left behind, his only child with Roxie Washington, who is believed to be running the child's Instagram page.

Streisand's package is one of many gifts provided to Gianna on behalf of supporters. Last week, she learned she was granted a full-ride scholarship to Texas Southern University in Houston should she choose to attend. In a press release on their website, the Board of Regents of TSU revealed they had "approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna ... if she wishes to attend the University."

Additionally, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority offered the young girl, as well as Floyd's grandchildren Taleiaha and Journi, a full scholarship to attend the Historical Black College of their choice when they get older, and a GoFundMe in Gianna's name has raised more than $2.1 million to date.

Also, earlier this month, Kanye West created a 529 college savings plan to fully cover tuition for Gianna. A representative for West confirmed that he also donated $2 million in total contributions to support the families and the legal defenses of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

In a now-viral clip shared by former NBA player and Floyd's friend Stephen Jackson, Gianna is seen sitting on his shoulders with her arms wide as she proclaims, "Daddy changed the world."

To help combat systemic racism, please consider donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero, which is dedicated to ending police brutality in America through research-based strategies.

Color of Change, which works to move decision makers in corporations and government to be more responsive to racial disparities.

Equal Justice Initiative, which provides legal services to people who have been wrongly convicted, denied a fair trial, or abused in state jails and prisons.