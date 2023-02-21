Barbara Bosson, Emmy-nominated Hill Street Blues actress, dies at 83

Barbara Bosson, the Emmy-nominated actress best known for her role on Hill Street Blues, died over the weekend. She was 83.

HILL STREET BLUES -- Season 3 -- Pictured: Barbara Bosson as Fay Furillo -- (Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) Barbara Bosson | Credit: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Bosson's son Jesse Bochco confirmed the news on Sunday via an Instagram tribute. "More spirit and zest than you could shake a stick at," he wrote in the caption. "When she loved you, you felt it without a doubt. If she didn't, you may well have also known that too. Forever in our hearts. I love you Mama."

Bosson was born on Nov. 1, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and knew she wanted to be an actress from a young age. She moved to New York City after high school to kickstart her career. One of her first jobs was at the Playboy Club as a Bunny before she enrolled in drama classes in 1965 at what is now called Carnegie-Mellon. A few years later she got her first major role in Steve McQueen's 1968 crime film Bullitt.

She worked steadily in film and TV until she landed the role of Fay Furillo, police captain Frank Furillo's (Daniel J. Travanti) ex-wife, on NBC's 1980s drama Hill Street Blues — which was created by her then-husband, Steven Bochco. Her work on the first five seasons earned her five Emmy nominations before she ultimately left the show in season 6 with her husband.

A decade later, Bosson went on to star as Miriam Grasso in ABC's drama Murder One in the '90s, which earned her another Emmy nomination. Bosson and the late Bochco (he died in 2018 at 74) were married for 27 years before they divorced in 1997, and worked together on multiple series including the Rockford Files spin-off Richie Brockelman, Private Eye, Hooperman, and Cop Rock.

Bosson is survived by her son Jesse, daughter Melissa, and two grandchildren.