Well, we're almost at the end of another year, which means it's time for the 44th President of the United States — and perennial silver fox — Barack Obama to make us feel bad about all the culture we've missed.

Obama tweeted out his favorite books, music, and movies of the year, and as usual, it's an eclectic mix of what's happening out in these streets.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 01: Former U.S. President Barack Obama walks onstage at a campaign rally in support of Nevada Democrats at Cheyenne High School on November 01, 2022 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. With a week until the midterm elections, both Masto and Sisolak hold narrow leads over their Republican opponents. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Barack Obama came out with his annual list of favorite books, movies, and music for 2022 | Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty

On the books side, Obama first listed his wife's The Light We Carry because he knows what's good for him. He also included Stacy Schiff's Founding Father biography, The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, as well as novels by Charmaine Wilkerson (Black Cake) and Hernan Diaz (Trust). Imani Perry's historical text, South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, also made the list

Obama's movie choices run the gamut from Viola Davis' war epic The Woman King to Tom Cruise's epic sequel Top Gun: Maverick to Michelle Yeoh just being epic in Everything Everywhere All At Once. He also really enjoyed Cate Blanchette's tour de force in Tar, Steve Spielberg's coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans, the story of Emmett Till told through his mother's eyes, Till, and the documentary Descendant, which he and Michelle produced through their Higher Ground company.

And finally, what's got Barack Obama busting out his world-famous dad dance moves? Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Lizzo's "About Damn Time," Bad Bunny's "Tití Me Preguntó," Maggie Rogers' "That's Where I Am," and Rosalía's "Saoko" all made the list of his fave tunes of the year.

But what about TV? Is all that book-reading, movie-watching, and music-listening cutting into his TV-binging time? Maybe even former presidents think there's too much content, but we would still really like to hear his thoughts on The White Lotus finale.