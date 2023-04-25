Pennsylvania State Police said the physical confrontation that led to an arrest warrant being issued for Brandon "Bam" Margera involved the former Jackass star threatening several people, including his father, Phillip Margera Jr., and punching his brother, Jesse Margera, in the face.

Bam Margera, 43, is facing one charge of simple assault, one charge of harassment, and four charges of terroristic threats "with intention to terrorize another." Representatives for the former pro skateboarder and reality TV personality didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

According to a criminal complaint, state police said they responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a home in Chester County around 11 a.m. Sunday. Jesse Margera told law enforcement that earlier in the day his brother had banged on and kicked his locked bedroom door, written a threatening note, urinated in the kitchen sink, screamed at him, and struck him in the head. Jesse also accused Bam of threatening to kill everyone in the house, including their father and two other people, according to an affidavit.

Bam Margera in 2013 Bam Margera in 2013 | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Authorities said Margera fled into a wooded area after the incident, and they announced Monday that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Margera, whose family members and friends have appeared on his reality shows like Viva La Bam, was previously arrested in March on suspicion of domestic violence in San Diego. He doesn't appear to have been charged with anything from that incident, but was arrested again in Burbank, Calif., later that month for public intoxication.

Margera sued his former Jackass costars in 2021 for firing him from the production of Jackass Forever, but he dropped the lawsuit last year after reaching a private settlement. He has struggled with addiction and substance abuse for years.