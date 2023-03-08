The stunt performer is set for a court appearance this week.

Bam Margera is due for a court appearance Thursday following an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence at a home in San Diego County last week.

The stunt performer and TV personality, 43, was arrested March 2 in the city of Escondido for allegedly kicking an unidentified woman, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed to EW.

Margera was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner, or fellow parent, but was released the following day after posting $50,000 bail.

The victim told police that her "husband" kicked her, per police, but TMZ reports that the woman is not Margera's estranged wife Nikki Boyd, who filed for a legal separation from Margera last month after the two quietly split in 2021. Margera and Boyd share son Phoenix, 5, together.

It's unclear if any charges will be pressed against the star. The investigation is ongoing.

Bam Margera attends the Blu-ray and DVD release of Paramount Home Entertainment's "Jackass 3" at the Paramount Studios on March 7, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Bam Margera | Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Representatives for Margera didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The Jackass star previously made headlines last year after he sued longtime pal and costar Johnny Knoxville, Paramount, MTV, and others for wrongful termination from Jackass Forever back in August 2021, claiming the production sought to "steal the popular and lucrative movie franchise and not compensate him."

The lawsuit alleged that Margera, who has been open about his addiction struggles, signed a contract with Paramount on the basis of a "Wellness Agreement," which he claimed he was "coerced" into signing by Knoxville and director Spike Jonze when they "accosted him" while he was in a rehab facility. He ultimately reached a private settlement with all parties and dropped the lawsuit last April.

Margera starred alongside Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and others on the 2000 Jackass reality series and appeared in the films Jackass: The Movie, Jackass Number Two, Jackass 2.5, Jackass 3D, and Jackass 3.5. He also headlined the spin-offs Viva La Bam and Bam's Unholy Union.