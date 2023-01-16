Axl Rose remembers 'fun 'n super supportive' friend Lisa Marie Presley

"Lisa loved her family, all her children. My heart goes out to them," said the Guns N' Roses frontman.

"I will miss my friend Lisa," Rose said in an exclusive statement to People. "Her passing, just as her son's, or as a kid, her father's, doesn't seem real. Lisa loved her family, all her children. My heart goes out to them." (Presley's son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.)

Rose remembered Presley as a "fun n' super supportive" friend who came to visit him backstage over the years. The singer noted that he and Presley talked "over the last few months" about the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis. "We spoke a lot about the Elvis movie which she was very proud of, and especially that it touched on her father's love since early childhood of black gospel, and later, the blues," he said. "She was very nervous at first of how the public would react to the film because it was so important to her to do right by her father."

Axl Rose, Lisa Marie Presley Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Presley made her last public appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which she attended with Luhrmann and Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis on screen and took home the Globe for Best Actor in a Drama, Motion Picture.

"My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper, and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," the Elvis star said in a statement after Presley's death. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love, and her authenticity will always be remembered."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.