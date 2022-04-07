Avril Lavigne has found her forever sk8er boi.

The pop-punk songstress is engaged to fellow musician Mod Sun, real name Derek Smith, after a year of dating.

Mod Sun proposed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on March 27, Lavigne revealed in an Instagram post Thursday. "Oui! Je t'aime pour toujours," Lavigne wrote in French, which translates to "Yes! I love you forever" in English.

Mod Sun also posted about their engagement, writing, "The day we met I knew you were the one."

It seems the proposal was anything but complicated. The "Sk8er Boi" singer told PEOPLE that the moment occurred during a boat ride on the Seine.

"It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for," Lavigne said. "We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne, and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment."

Her musician beau popped the question with a custom heart-shaped ring with the words "Hi icon" — the first words he uttered to Lavigne — engraved on it. "He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart-shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart-shaped paved rings on," Lavigne said. "We've worn them every day since, so its only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much."

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun | Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images

The two previously collaborated on Mod Sun's 2021 song "Flames," from his fourth studio album, Internet Killed the Rockstar. The musicians reteamed to work on Lavigne's seventh studio album, Love Sux, released earlier this year. Lavigne told PEOPLE their connection was undeniable during their collaboration.

"I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio," she said. "He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural."

Lavigne was previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deyck Whibley and Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger. Mod Sun previously dated the actress Bella Thorne and has said they were married and divorced in a 15-month span.