Ava DuVernay is sending Oprah memes to Oprah

Admit it: If you had Oprah's number, you'd be tempted to text her the Oprah memes that have been flooding social media for a week. Well, Ava DuVernay does, and Ava DuVernay did.

"I can't stop sending her these," DuVernay tweeted on Saturday night. "She's like, 'um, thanks.'"

Screengrabs from Oprah's blockbuster interview with Meghan Markel and Prince Harry have been making the rounds since last Sunday, particularly shots of Oprah with cautionary hands up and then with an engaged expression on her face.

The pairing DuVernay first shared was tweeted by Josiah Johnson, with Oprah objecting to phone calls but interested when it's a text.

DuVernay followed up with a tweet from @lexishaye, with a thoughtful Oprah pondering "having a fun idea for a script," then a hands-out Oprah reacting to "sitting down to write it."

But The Black List script database founder Franklin Leonard may have had the last word when he replied to DuVernay with this exchange: Ava: Sends meme. Oprah: *hands up.*