Former child actor Austin Majors' cause of death has been revealed as an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to autopsy results released by the L.A. County coroner's office on Tuesday.

The case remains open.

Majors, who also went by Austin Majors Setmajer-Raglin, died Feb. 11 at the age of 27. He was best known for his role as Theo Sipowicz, son of Dennis Franz's Detective Andy Sipowicz, on NYPD Blue, which ran for 12 seasons between 1993 and 2005. His work earned him the Young Artists Award for Best Performance in a Television Series in 2002.

Austin Majors in 2009 Austin Majors in 2009 | Credit: Angela Weiss/WireImage

Franz said he would always remember his former onscreen son fondly in a statement to EW earlier this year. "Austin was always such a joy to have on the set; he brought smiles and happiness to everyone," the actor said. "Every day that Austin worked I would greet him with a special song, 'It's Austin Major's Day' sung to the tune of 'Howdy Doody Time.' I will always remember him fondly. My love and condolences to his family."

Majors' other credits included series ER, Threshold, NCIS, Desperate Housewives, American Dad, and How I Met Your Mother, and films Treasure Planet, The Price of Air, Little Manhattan, and The Ant Bully.

His family remembered him as an "artistic, brilliant, and kind human being" in the wake of his passing. "Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career," his family said. "From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy... we will miss him deeply forever."