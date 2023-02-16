Austin Butler details his Elvis-like obsession with peanut butter sandwiches

Austin Butler doesn't just look and sound like Elvis Presley, he also shares his taste for sandwiches featuring peanut butter.

The Elvis star, whose husky Elvis accent has become a hot topic in recent weeks, professed his burning love for the peanut butter and jelly sandwich while navigating the wings of death on Hot Ones. On Thursday's episode of the spicy talk show, Butler told host Sean Evans that he'd often eat PB&Js during lunch with his late mother growing up.

"I was the only kid in the elementary school who got this letter that allowed me to, every lunch, walk home and eat lunch with my mom," he recalled. "She'd have a peanut butter and jelly sandwich waiting for me and we'd watch some design show — like there was this one called Surprise by Design where you would make brick pathways in the backyard and different things — and then we would go, 'Let's go do that!' So we'd buy bricks and try and make a brick pathway in the backyard. I have very fond memories of grape jam because of that."

Butler added that he's a "big fan of any peanut butter sandwich," which, by definition, includes a confection that, legend has it, Elvis couldn't get enough of: the Fool's Gold Loaf. First invented by a restaurant in Denver, the sandwich consists of a hollowed-out loaf of bread filled with an entire jar of creamy peanut butter, a full jar of grape jelly, and a pound of bacon. As detailed in The Life and Cuisine of Elvis Presley, the King and his court once took his private jet to the restaurant from Graceland and consumed 30 loaves, washing them down with Perrier and champagne before flying home.

"It's funny how certain people, especially from other countries, think that you're crazy for liking it," Butler told Evans of the PB&J — though the sentiment undoubtedly applies to the Fool's Gold Loaf as well. "It's like a comfort food for me."

While it's unclear if Butler binged on the banana, bacon, and peanut butter sandwiches as part of his intense preparation to play Elvis, he has at least tried one. The actor told Evans he thinks it's an "underrated" combination that deserves to be taken seriously: "They're thought of as some joke or something like that to certain people, but they're really delicious."

Taking things a step further, Hot Ones provided the Golden Globe-winning actor with the ingredients necessary to make himself a sandwich. Right from the get-go, Butler labeled himself a "smooth peanut butter guy" and encouraged viewers taking notes at home not to be "bashful with the peanut butter" when it comes to slathering it on the bread.

Austin Butler Austin Butler would eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with his mom in elementary school | Credit: First We Feast/YouTube

He also marveled at the accompanying "wild" squeeze tube of jelly, calling it "my new therapy" as he spread that around too. "I feel like Bob Ross," Butler joked. "Just a sniffling Bob Ross making a sandwich for my friend Sean."

In the end, Butler and Evans not only had delicious sandwiches to munch on but also may have inadvertently found a way to curb some of that residual heat from the hot wings. "I'm actually gonna dig in on this a little bit more," Butler remarked. "That's childhood right there… the peanut butter really cuts through it."

Watch Butler enjoy some comfort food — and discuss the atmosphere on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt — in the video above.

