Kutcher revealed that he was the first person to climb a specific peak in the frigid environment, which gave him naming rights.

Ashton Kutcher went to the end of the world and back — literally — to declare his love for wife Mila Kunis.

The Your Place or Mine rom-com star revealed on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden that he once tried to name a mountain after Kunis while on a journey of physical recovery from the autoimmune disease vasculitis.

Kutcher told Corden that, while exploring the South Pole, he climbed a remote mountain that no one ever had before.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"Nobody's been there, which is crazy. I'm there, and this guy is like, 'Do you want to go climb this mountain?' I was like, yeah, I'll go climb a mountain," the 45-year-old said. "We climb the mountain, we get to the top and he's like, 'You're the first person that's ever climbed this mountain. You get to name it.' And I'm like, 'Okay, it's Mount Mila,' and he was like, 'No, no, no, it's bad luck to name it after another person, so don't do that.'"

Instead, Kutcher said he decided to name the mountain after the Russian word for "awesome."

Though he took a lengthy break from leading major Hollywood movies, Kutcher's back to scaling the peaks of rom-com excellence with Your Place or Mine, which, alongside costar Reese Witherspoon, he helped push to No. 1 on Netflix after its Feb. 10 streaming debut.

