Ashley Tisdale dances to classic High School Musical song to cheer up fans in quarantine

"We're all in this together" is a message we could use right about now, which is why fans were thrilled with the TikTok video Ashley Tisdale shared on Monday.

While channeling her High School Musical character Sharpay Evans, Tisdale did a dance to "We're All in This Together," the heartwarming track the whole cast performs at the end of the beloved 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie.

"If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this," the Carol's Second Act star posted on Twitter. "Hopefully this will brighten your day a little!"

Fans are loving Tisdale's video, with her tweet racking up more than 26,000 likes and 7.9K retweets. On TikTok, the clip has earned her an even more impressive 1.4 million+ likes.

Since people are quarantined around the world to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many celebrities like Tisdale have been trying to boost public morale through social media. The Politician star Ben Platt announced he will be hosting a "virtual dance party" on Tuesday, while Arrow's Stephen Amell revealed that he's planning to go live on Instagram every day starting tomorrow as he's "missing the opportunity to interact with other people."

On Monday, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performed live for his fans on Instagram from the comfort of his own home, which spurred John Legend to join the #TogetherAtHome initiative. "I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together!" the musician wrote on Twitter.

