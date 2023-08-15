Talk about a full house! Ashley Olsen and husband Louis Eisner have privately welcomed a child together.

The child, a baby boy named Otto, is the first for the fashion mogul and former Full House star and her artist huband (who also happens to be the son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner), according to PEOPLE.

The outlet notes no additional details about the infant's birth have been given, however, TMZ claims the baby was born a few months ago in New York after Olsen kept her pregnancy out of the limelight.

The move to keep things private is in line with how Olsen and Eisner have conducted their relationship thus far. The couple has been linked since Oct. 2017, however, neither have ever talked about their relationship in the press and have kept a low profile over the years.

Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner | Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

They were first photographed walking arm-in-arm in 2018, and in 2019, first sparked engagement rumors when Olsen was seen out on a date with Eisner wearing a dark band on her left ring finger.

The couple made their red carpet debut in 2021, and in Dec. 2022, officially tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by about 50 of their closest friends and family in Bel-Air, Page Six reported at the time.

Olsen's twin sister, Mary-Kate, has also chosen to keep her personal life immensely private. The twins' younger sister, Elizabeth Olsen, has been open in the past about how Mary-Kate and Ashley's ways of handling their fame is an inspiration to her. "I think my sisters are some of the most amazing people to look at, with what they've created for themselves and how they conduct themselves," she says. "I'm really in awe of what they've built, and I do think that came from them having such a healthy perspective — and I could only benefit from that healthy perspective. I think it has informed how I conduct myself."

