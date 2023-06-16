Arnold Schwarzenegger says he'd run for president in 2024 if he were eligible: 'Put me in'

Forget the Governator — Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks he'd make a pretty good Presidentator.

The action star, who previously served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011, told journalist Chris Wallace that "of course" he would throw himself into the presidential ring if he were eligible.

"I mean, I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now," Schwarzenegger said on Friday's episode of CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace. "I mean, think about it right now. I mean, who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together. Who is here today that people say okay, he's not too old or he's not too this or too that, or is that because it's now a question about who do you vote against then who do you vote for?"

Arnold Schwarzenegger Arnold Schwarzenegger | Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, is unable to run for the Oval Office because the Constitution requires that all presidential candidates are natural born U.S. citizens. Still, if he could, he said he'd "absolutely" be gearing up for a 2024 campaign.

"Put me in because it's, look — it's a no brainer," he said. "I see so clearly how I could win that election."

The Terminator actor explained that he'd be a good candidate because U.S. citizens are looking for someone that can break up the growing political tensions in the country.

"I mean, it's like me and California," Schwarzenegger said. "And when [I] was, you know, running for governor, it was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right wing or left wing, but someone that can bring the nation together and doesn't see the other party as the enemy."

He continued, "There's just so many things that need to be done. And can be done. And what makes it so wonderful is because it's doable. It's all doable, or at least it's just people coming together and [saying] yes, we can do it."

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? air Fridays on Max and at 10 p.m. ET on CNN.

