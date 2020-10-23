Arnold Schwarzenegger shares health update after another round of heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger is, well, back. Back to robust health, that is.

"Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery," Schwarzenegger wrote. "I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!"

The former California governor first underwent heart surgery in 1997, to replace his original pulmonic valve due to a congenital heart defect.

In recent months, Schwarzenegger has been finding creative ways to inform his fans about how to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, he released enlisted his donkey, Lulu, and mini pony, Whiskey, to talk about the importance of self-isolating to prevent spreading the virus, and documented a biking trip while wearing a mask emblazoned with one of his famous catchphrases.

"We’ll be back. We will get through this together," Schwarzenegger wrote in an Instagram post at the time.