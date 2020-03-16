Arnold Schwarzenegger urges fans to stay indoors with the help of his donkey and mini-pony

Image zoom The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger enlisted the help of two furry family members for a PSA encouraging Americans to stay home amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted Sunday on social media, the actor and former governor of California — alongside his mini pony, Whiskey, and donkey, LuLu — shared about the importance of self-isolating in order to avoid the spread of the disease. Schwarzenegger, 72, fed Whiskey and LuLu carrots while speaking to viewers.

"Stay at home, he captioned the video on Instagram. "Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.‬"

The unique post caught the attention of many of Schwarzenegger's celebrity friends and laughs from his son, Patrick.

"I hope to see memes from this," his oldest son commented with a couple of laughing emojis.

Schwarzenegger's Red Heat costar Jim Belushi added, "Stay safe brother, these are mad times we’re living in."

His Terminator: Dark Fate costar Natalia Reyes noticed the action star was wearing a shirt from their 2019 film in his PSA. She wrote, "I love them!! And that shirt 😜"

