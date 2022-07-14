A lawyer for the embattled actor said he "can't confirm or deny" whether Hammer is working at a resort in the Caribbean.

We're still not sure if Armie Hammer is actually selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands

The plot thickens.

Ever since a viral tweet last week, rumors have swirled that embattled actor Armie Hammer might be working at a resort hotel in the Cayman Islands. And despite on-the-record denials from the hotel in question, the rumors haven't been put to rest yet, thanks to photos that appear to show Hammer on the job and reports that the hotel has been covering for him.

In an effort to get some clarity, EW reached out to Hammer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, on Wednesday to ask whether the Death on the Nile and Call Me by Your Name star is in fact selling timeshares in the Caribbean.

"I can't confirm or deny it because Armie hasn't addressed it," Brettler said in an email. "I just think it's s---y that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a 'normal job.' What's the story here?"

That's what we're all trying to figure out.

Armie Hammer Armie Hammer | Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

The saga began July 6 when Muna Mire, a producer for Desus & Mero, tweeted a flier from the Morritt's resort on Grand Cayman indicating that Hammer was working there as a concierge. (The tweet has since been deleted.) Shortly after, hotel staff denied to EW and other outlets that Hammer was working there, and said the whole thing was a prank. "You can't pay for this publicity," a Morritt's employee quipped to EW.

The story was further complicated when TMZ published photos appearing to show Hammer working as a timeshare salesman. But the resort maintained that the photos were actually of Hammer visiting the establishment's office. Chris Butcher, director of sales at Morritt's, told the Los Angeles Times on Monday that Hammer wasn't an employee but golfs with a member of the staff who invited him to "come and see what we do."

Two days later, Variety reported that Hammer is indeed working for Morritt's selling timeshares, citing an anonymous source who said the hotel has been covering for him.

"He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle," the source said. "The reality is he's totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family."

When EW contacted the hotel Wednesday evening seeking comment, an employee said all managerial staff had left for the day.

Hammer fell from grace last year after becoming engulfed in a social media scandal and being accused of sexual assault. He called the social media controversy "bulls---" and categorically denied the sexual assault allegations.

Denials notwithstanding, Hammer was dropped by his agency and publicist and exited several screen projects he had lined up, including the film Shotgun Wedding, the TV series The Offer, and the Broadway show The Minutes. The last time Hammer was seen on screen was in Death on the Nile, which was filmed in 2019 and finally released in February.