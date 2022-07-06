Alas, Armie Hammer hasn't started a second career as a hotel concierge in the Cayman Islands

No, you can't call the front desk (by your name) to get travel advice from Armie Hammer.

On Wednesday, a since-deleted tweet from Desus & Mero producer Muna Mire began circulating, showcasing a flyer from the Morritt's Resort in the Grand Cayman Islands claiming that the actor was a concierge for the hotel.

EW has learned that the flyer was a prank and that Hammer is, in fact, not an employee of the hotel. However, the joke, seemingly orchestrated by another member of the hotel staff, is paying off for the resort.

"You can't pay for this publicity," a representative for Morritt's quipped to EW, noting that inquiries about Hammer's employment status were the most they've ever received in that short a window.

Hammer has been keeping a low profile of late, following his fall from grace in 2021 as he was hit with a series of sexual abuse allegations. He has categorically denied the claims, but has not made a film since that time and has skipped all press and publicity for the few postponed releases in which he starred, including this year's Death On the Nile.

In the wake of his scandal, Hammer was dropped by his agency, WME, and replaced in a multitude of projects he had lined up, including The Offer on Paramount Plus and the Broadway production of The Minutes.

Considering that Hammer has a long history with the Cayman Islands, having visited regularly as a child and spent considerable time there during the pandemic, it didn't seem all that far-fetched.

The flyer, which featured a photograph of Hammer read, "I am your personal concierge and am here to help you get the very best from your vacation." Hammer's potential services as a concierge reputedly included details on "swimming with wild turtles," where to go snorkeling and diving, and "reasonable prices for bioluminescence and fishing trips."

Still, it appears things have not quite got to the point where he's seeking gainful employment in the hospitality industry.