Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, and more celebrities join protests against George Floyd's death

Protests have spread across the country this week with people turning out in droves in following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a white police officer.

Celebrities such as Tessa Thompson, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, and more have shown up to protests in Los Angeles, New York, and other U.S. cities, in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and other organizations. Additionally, public figures like Chrissy Teigen and Janelle Monáe have shown their support by making donations to go towards bailing out those arrested for protesting.

Tessa Thompson

Through her Twitter and Instagram Story accounts, the Westworld star documented her experience at the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday. She shared a video of those in the streets kneeling and also shared that the event was peaceful until the LAPD "arrived and escalated it."

"@MayorOfLA are you seeing this? Also, where was the robust media coverage then?" the actress tweeted.

Ariana Grande

Grande also attended the protest and fought back against media coverage of the demonstration.

"hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage. all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along," the pop star tweeted. "we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER

Fans celebrated Grande for using her power to raise awareness for important issues. "Ariana Grande is one of the biggest artists in the world," one fan tweeted, along with a photo of the singer at the protest. "Not only did she use her platform to express her anger and pain towards what’s going on she also participated in the streets with the rest of the protesters."

Nick Cannon

The Masked Singer host and rapper Nick Cannon shared numerous photos of himself protesting in Minneapolis. He donned a shirt reading "Please I can't breathe," which echoed Floyd's words in the video of his arrest. "BUT THEY GON HEAR US LOUD AND CLEAR!!!" Cannon captured one post.

Kehlani

Singer Kehlani also attended the LA protest and shared searing black-and-white photos and videos from the scene. "LIVE. NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE. LOS ANGELES MAY 30TH 2020. RESPECT EXISTENCE OR EXPECT RESISTANCE," she captioned the post. "#BLACKLIVESMATTER OUTSIDE INSIDE TODAY YESTERDAY TOMORROW AND FOREVER. POWER TO THE PEOPLE."

Halsey

Halsey was also at the LA protest, and said cops fired "rubber bullets at us." In the frightening video, which she shared on her Instagram Story, you can hear the bullets being fired. The singer encouraged followers to donate to bail funds for those who were taken into police custody.

Later, on Sunday, the indie pop artist attended the Santa Monica protest and thanked singer Yungblud, who was with her and "who literally ran exposed in front of rounds being shot to drag wounded people to safety without even thinking twice."

Timothée Chalamet

The Little Women star was also at the Santa Monica protest. The actor brought with him a poster bearing the names of Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, and other victims of police brutality.

Kendrick Sampson

Insecure star Kendrick Sampson recounted how he was hit by rubber bullets unleashed by police while protesting in LA on Saturday. The actor, who was with his How To Get Away With Murder costar Matt McGorry at the event, later said he had a gun pointed directly at him and got hit "7 times with rubber bullets and many with batons."

John Cusack

John Cusack, who was at the Chicago protest on Saturday, said cops "came at me with batons" and hit his bike. The actor even captured audio of police barking orders at him.

Other public figures have donated to help bail out protesters. Teigen originally gave $100,000, but doubled her donation after a commenter called protesters "rioters and criminals."

"Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000," she replied to the user.

On Thursday, Monáe donated $1000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit helping to bail out protesters. She matched rapper Noname's donation, and other celebrities giving in that amount also included Kehlani, Kali Uchis, and Jameela Jamil.

Here are more celebrities who attended protests across the country this week:

Miguel

J. Cole

Machine Gun Kelly

Ellen Page

Paris Jackson

Tinashe

Lauren Jauregui

Cody Fern