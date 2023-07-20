It looks like Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are dancing through life together.

The "Thank U, Next" singer, 30, is currently dating her Wicked costar, 31, after recently splitting from husband Dalton Gomez, according to a PEOPLE report. "Ariana and Dalton separated in January," a source told the outlet. "She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife."

A representative for Slater declined to comment to EW, while a rep for Grande didn't immediately respond.

Grande is headlining Universal's two-part film adaptation of the massively popular stage musical Wicked as "good witch" Glinda (née Galinda), opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Slater is on board as Boq, a nebbish Munchkin who fittingly has a crush on Glinda.

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande | Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In the musical, Glinda palms Boq off on Elphaba's sister Nessarose (played by Marissa Bode on screen), who then develops an unhealthy relationship with him. Glinda instead pursues popular boy Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey). But now all the Glinda and Boq shippers can rejoice in the news that the golden girl and the Munchkin boy are an item, at least off screen.

Grande and Gomez's split earlier this year came after two years of marriage. It's unclear when Slater separated from his wife, Lilly Jay, whom he married in 2018 and with whom he shares a child.

Slater and Grande have been in London filming Wicked since last year. Production was slated to wrap in the coming weeks but has since been delayed amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

On Wednesday, Wicked director Jon M. Chu tweeted about the pause and the film's planned 2024 release date, noting that it "should not be affected" by the delay.

While Grande has been an international pop star since she was a teenager, Slater rose to fame on Broadway, breaking out for his titular role in SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical.

The first Wicked movie is slated to hit theaters Nov. 27, 2024, moved up from a previous December release date. The second movie is scheduled to arrive Dec. 25, 2025.

