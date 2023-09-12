Ariana Grande doesn't need botox and filler to feel like a dangerous woman.

In a new makeup tutorial video with Vogue, the "thank u, next" singer got candid about her evolving relationship with beauty — and discussed how she used to alter her face in the past. "These are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss," Grande said, "if we're sitting here talking about beauty secrets, f--- it, let's lay it all out there."

"Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips, I've had a ton of lip filler over the years, and botox," Grande said early in the video. "I stopped in 2018 'cause I just felt so… too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?"

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande | Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Grande explained how crafting a specific look with makeup helped her artistic process in her childhood theatre days. "I always associated each character I played with a different makeup kit," she said. "So when I was Annie, I remember using a different blush… that was always a really fun thing to me. And then in music, I don't know, like a different look for each song and video. It became such an important piece of the puzzle, and it's such an important part of being an artist and of storytelling."

But the singer also reflected on how her experience as a child star impacted her view toward beauty. "Being exposed to so many voices at a young age, and especially when people have, like, things to say about your appearance and stuff at a young age, it's like really hard to know what's worth hearing and not," the singer shared. "[I] used makeup as a disguise or something to hide behind… and that can be so beautiful at times, and I still do have love for it."

Grande later explained how her view toward beauty has changed — and clarified that she holds no grudges against others who get beauty treatments. "For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it's not," Grande said. "Since I stopped getting fillers and botox — and maybe I'll start again one day, I don't know, to each their own, whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support — but I know for me, I was just like, 'Oh, I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.' I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. And I just think aging… can be such a beautiful thing."

Watch the video below.

