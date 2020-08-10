Antonio Banderas reveals he has coronavirus on his 60th birthday

The Spanish actor shared via social media that he tested positive for COVID-19 but is doing well, other than feeling more tired than normal.

Antonio Banderas is celebrating a big birthday in a slightly different way this year.

On Monday, the Spanish actor shared a post on social media in which he revealed he is recovering from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. As it is also his 60th birthday, the Pain and Glory star accompanied the statement with what appears to be one of his own baby photos from some six decades ago.

Banderas wrote in the post that he was doing well, aside from feeling more tired than normal, and that is confident that, by following medical advice, he'll recover soon. He went on to add that he's been making the most of the isolation, reading, writing, resting and making plans to commemorate his 60s — something he's looking forward to and hopeful about.

The actor was in the middle of filming the comedy Official Competition with Penélope Cruz earlier this year, when shooting was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

