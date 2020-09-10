Anthony Rapp and another man sue Kevin Spacey for alleged sexual assault in 1980s

Two men are suing Kevin Spacey for alleged sexual offenses against them in the 1980s, when they were underage.

On Wednesday, actor Anthony Rapp and another plaintiff listed only as C.D. filed a suit against Spacey in New York Supreme Court, alleging that he sexually assaulted them in separate instances when they were about 14 years old.

The court documents reiterate Rapp's 2017 claims against Spacey, describing an unwanted sexual advance in 1986 that the actor has said he does not recall. In the filing, Rapp alleges that Spacey invited him to a party where Spacey grabbed his buttocks, lifted him onto a bed, and laid on top of his body. Rapp also says he extricated himself by fleeing into the bathroom, before leaving the apartment. The filing alleges that Spacey committed assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Rapp.

"Anthony Rapp sustained psychological injuries, including but not limited to, severe emotional distress, humiliation, fright, anger, depression and anxiety; a severe shock to his nervous system; and has been caused to suffer mental anguish, emotional and psychological damage as a result thereof, and, upon information and belief, some or all of these injuries are of a permanent and lasting nature; and plaintiff, Anthony Rapp, has been forced to abstain from the duties of his vocation, and has and/or will become obligated to expend sums of money for medical expenses," the lawsuit says.

The complaint alleges that the other plaintiff, C.D., first met Spacey when he was 12 years old, at an acting class Spacey was teaching in New York. C.D. claims that the two met again when C.D. was approximately 14, at which point Spacey invited him to his apartment and C.D. performed anal and oral sex on him. C.D. alleges that the two engaged in sexual acts during multiple encounters, until a final meeting when Spacey attempted to perform anal sex on the boy. C.D. states that he said "No" several times, eventually fleeing Spacey's apartment.

C.D. also cites psychological damage as a result of Spacey's alleged abuse.

Spacey's attorney, Jennifer L. Keller, did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

When Rapp's allegations first came to light three years ago, Spacey apologized to Rapp and came out as gay in the same statement. The move drew criticism from GLAAD and the LGBTQ community. Spacey stated he did not remember the encounter with Rapp but "if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

Since Rapp first accused Spacey, Spacey has faced allegations resulting in criminal and civil charges in Nantucket, Mass.; Los Angeles; and London. The Nantucket case was dropped when the accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify in pretrial proceedings. The Los Angeles case was also dismissed after the accuser died of natural causes.

Spacey must answer the new filing within 20 days.