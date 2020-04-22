Watch Dr. Fauci assure little girl on Will Smith's talk show that Tooth Fairy can't catch COVID-19

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Adults aren't the only ones with questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Turns out, kids have questions, too.

Luckily for them, Will Smith wrangled the leading expert on infectious diseases in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci, to come on his Snapchat talk show series Will From Home and answer their burning questions.

Perhaps the most memorable of the bunch comes from Ava, a 7-year-old Los Angeles resident, who was extra concerned about the health of the Tooth Fairy. “Can the Tooth Fairy still come if I lose my tooth because of the coronavirus? And can she catch the virus?” she asks in the clip below, which was released early on Good Morning America ahead of the episode's debut on Wednesday.

"I don't think you need to worry about the Tooth Fairy,” Fauci reassured her. “So when your tooth [falls] out, you stick it under the pillow and I'll guarantee you that that Tooth Fairy is not going to get infected and is not going to get sick.”

Some of the other questions posed to Fauci in a second clip from the episode include: What does COVID-19 stand for? Can we still go out for a walk? Is this ever going to end? Great questions.

New episodes of Will From Home are released Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on Snapchat Discover and YouTube. The episode with Fauci streams Wednesday, April 22, at 6 a.m. ET.

