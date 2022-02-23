Former costars Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham eloped after reconnecting

Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham's love story sounds better than any romance script in Hollywood.

During a recent interview with Esquire, Edwards shared that he and Winningham, his Miracle Mile costar, eloped late last year after reconnecting following their respective divorces.

"We're too old to throw weddings," Edwards said, noting that it was just the two of them and a friend who officiated. "She's just spectacular," Edwards added of Winningham. "She's an amazing singer and she's a wonderful actress and she's an incredible person."

Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards | Credit: Juanito Aguil/Getty

Edwards and Winningham crossed professional paths in the 1980s, after they screen tested for the lead roles in the 1985 romance comedy The Sure Thing. While the roles ended up going to John Cusack and Daphne Zuniga, Edwards and Winningham reconnected and starred in Miracle Mile, the 1988 apocalyptic thriller romance centered on their characters' escape to safety ahead of a nuclear attack in Los Angeles.

Post-apocalyptic thriller, the two would go on to marry different people and have children, remaining friends throughout their respective separations before finding their way back to each other in New York, where they both happened to be living at the same time. In 2020, Edwards shared how he and Winningham have been getting through COVID quarantine.

"We have a family staying with us with a young child, our godson, who's only 19 months old, so we've formed this group for the last five weeks," the Golden Globe winner told Fox. "It's been really nice to get into some different rhythms and also use technology as we're using today to connect with people. We're trying to prioritize what is important to this life when we're realizing how fragile it is when a pandemic can come in and take so many of us so quickly."