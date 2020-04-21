Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Baby Driver and West Side Story actor Ansel Elgort set social media ablaze when he posted a nearly nude photo of himself.

The photo — which featured Elgort fully naked in the shower with only his hand covering himself — was posted on Instagram along with a caption pointing people to the link in his bio to visit his OnlyFans account. (OnlyFans is a social media site in which subscribers pay a fee for user's even racier images and videos.)

To fans' dismay, Elgort doesn't actually have an OnlyFans account, at least not one that he wants anyone to find. Instead, the link in his bio was for the fundraiser "Brookyn For Life!" to help feed those working on the frontlines at hospitals in Brooklyn, New York.

The GoFundMe fundraiser was created by Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright, among others. It currently has more raised more than $200,000 toward its $1 million goal.

So who took the revealing photograph of the star? Several users pointed out that Elgort tagged his father Arthur Elgort, who is a well-known photographer who has done work for Vogue magazine, in the photo. Talk about family bonding.

Elgort's risqué social media post wasn't entirely out of character. In May 2019, Elgort posted a series of 18 photos to his Instagram account that were all shirtless selfies.

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story movie musical, starring Elgort, is currently scheduled for a December 2020 theatrical debut.

