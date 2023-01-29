"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today," Wersching's husband, actor Stephen Full, said in a statement.

Annie Wersching — actress best known for 24, Runaways, The Last of Us video game — dies at 45

Annie Wersching, an actress best known for her work in 24, Bosch, Runaways and voicing the character Tess in the video game The Last of Us, has died following a battle with cancer. She was 45.

"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today," Wersching's husband, actor Stephen Full, said in a statement. "But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 10: Annie Wersching arrives at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" at the El Capitan Theatre on October 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) Annie Wersching dies at 45 | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Born and raised in St. Louis on Mar. 28, 1977, Wersching started her acting career in 2002 with a guest appearance on Star Trek: Enterprise, and continued racking up credits on Frasier, Angel, Charmed, Boston Legal, and Supernatural. In 2007, she scored her first recurring role, as Amelia Joffe on General Hospital.

In 2009, she was cast as FBI special agent Renee Walker on the seventh season of 24, which she followed up with guest spots on CSI, NCIS, Hawaii Five-O, and Castle before landing the role of Julia Brasher on Bosch in 2014.

"My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count," 24 director and producer Jon Cassar said. "Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile. Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away. Annie became more than a workmate, she became a real friend to me, my family and every cast and crew member that worked with her. She'll be truly missed by them and the fans she always found time to interact with. Annie you'll be missed, you left your mark, and we're all the better for it."

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 16: Actress Annie Wersching arrives at the premiere of Hulu's "Marvel's Runaways" at the Regency Bruin Theatre on November 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Annie Wersching dies at 45 | Credit: David Livingston/Getty

In 2013, Wersching voiced the character Tess in the video game The Last of Us, who is played by Anna Torv in HBO's adaptation. Wersching's other notable credits include Timeless as Emma Whitmore, Runaways as Leslie Dean, and Stark Trek: Picard as the Borg Queen.

By the time she appeared on Picard, Wersching was already battling cancer, having been diagnosed in 2020. She continued to work, and her last appearance was on the fifth season of The Rookie as Rosalind Dyer in October 2022.

In addition to her husband, Wersching is survived by their three sons, Freddie, Ozzie, and Archie.