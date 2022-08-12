Anne Heche's son Homer opens up about losing his mom: 'I am left with a deep, wordless sadness'

In the outpouring of grief and tributes after Anne Heche's death, a particularly poignant statement comes from the actress's eldest son, Homer.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our mom," Homer, 20, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

He continued, "Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my dad, Coley, and my stepmom, Alexi, who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest in peace, Mom. I love you."

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Actress Anne Heche, son Atlas, and son Homer attend Disney On Ice Presents Let's Celebrate! Presented By Stonyfield YoKids Organic Yogurt Celebrity Premiere & Skating Party at Staples Center on December 11, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment) Anne Heche with her sons, Atlas and Homer | Credit: Ari Perilstein/Getty

Heche shared her son Homer with her ex-husband Coley Laffoon. Homer has a brother, Atlas, 13, the son of Heche and her ex James Tupper.

Tupper, who helped co-parent Homer during his relationship with Heche, also paid tribute to the late star, writing "Love you forever" alongside a photograph of her on his Instagram account.

Heche died Friday after spending a week in a coma after she crashed her car into a residence in the Mar Vista neighborhood in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, causing the vehicle and the home to burst into flames.

While Heche is legally dead according to California law, her representative tells PEOPLE that her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off life support to allow the OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find organ recipients who will be a match.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," read a statement released to PEOPLE on behalf of Heche's family and friends. "Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."