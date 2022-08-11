The actress is currently under investigation and facing potential felony DUI charges, authorities said.

Anne Heche had narcotics in her system after car crash, according to initial police testing

Actress Anne Heche had narcotics in her system in the wake of the fiery car crash she was involved in late last week, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A public information officer told EW on Thursday that Heche is currently under investigation and facing potential felony DUI charges after initial testing showed the presence of narcotics in her blood. However, further testing will be required to rule out any substances that might have been administered during medical treatment following the crash.

In a news release issued Thursday, authorities said the case is "still an active and ongoing investigation and is currently in the process of gathering additional evidence; to include final toxicology results, and medical records from both parties involved." The release also said detectives intend to refer the case to either the L.A. County District Attorney or L.A. City Attorney's office "once all pertinent evidence has been gathered."

According to the Los Angeles Times, results from additional testing "could take anywhere from 30 to 90 days, and Heche wouldn't be detained or arrested until those results are released." The Times and TMZ have also reported that, according to unnamed law enforcement sources, Heche's initial blood test detected cocaine in her system. EW has not been able to independently confirm such reports.

A representative for Heche did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment Thursday.

Heche crashed her car into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles around 11 a.m. on Aug. 5, causing both the vehicle and residence to become engulfed in flames. A representative for the Wag the Dog and Another World actress told EW on Monday that Heche was in "extreme critical condition" and in a coma after suffering a "significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention."

Authorities said Thursday that Heche is still receiving medical attention.