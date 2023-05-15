Anne Heche laid to rest on Mother's Day, 9 months after her death

"It was a lovely ceremony with the people she loved the most," a rep for the late actress said. "An opportunity to share what we all loved about Anne."

Anne Heche, the actress known for her work on films and TV shows including Six Days Seven Nights and Another World, was laid to rest in an intimate ceremony on Mother's Day, nine months after her death at 53.

"Anne was given her final resting place Sunday afternoon at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery Cathedral Mausoleum," a representative for the late actress said in a statement to EW. "She loved everyone so passionately and deeply and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honor their mother on Mother's Day."

PEOPLE confirmed that Heche's two sons, Homer Laffoon, 21, and Atlas Tupper, 14, were present at the ceremony. Heche's rep told EW, "It was a lovely ceremony with the people she loved the most. An opportunity to share what we all loved about Anne."

Laffoon previously explained to PEOPLE why Heche's family chose the Los Angeles cemetery as her final resting place. "We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her," he said. "It's beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."

He added, "Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events. She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages."

Heche died last August after crashing her car into a Los Angeles residence and sustaining severe injuries and burns. Her organs were donated and her body was cremated at the time.