Anne Heche reportedly hospitalized after fiery car crash

Actress Anne Heche has reportedly been hospitalized following a fiery car crash Friday in Los Angeles. TMZ was the first to report the news.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to EW that a car traveling at high speed struck a residence near the 1700 block of Walgrove Avenue in the Mar Vista neighborhood around 11 a.m. local time, but declined to identify the driver. The vehicle became engulfed in flames, and the driver received burn injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

"It's still being investigated as a single-vehicle traffic collision," LAPD public information officer Jeff Lee told EW.

The driver was still in the hospital as of Saturday morning, Lee confirmed. The Los Angeles Times and KTLA have reported that the car is registered to a person named Anne Heche.

Representatives for Heche did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

A total of 59 firefighters spent a little more than an hour extinguishing the heavy fire in the 738-square-foot home, which sustained heavy structural damage, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department report obtained by EW.

The LAFD Facebook page has video showing the stubborn flames that engulfed the house, which was built in 1952. The video states that a woman was at the back of the house when the vehicle slammed into the front of it and came to a stop about 30 feet inside. The woman inside the house was not injured.

According to TMZ, Heche was the driver, and witnesses described her first crashing a blue Mini Cooper into the garage of a nearby apartment complex. Residents reportedly tried getting the Wag the Dog and My Friend Dahmer actress out of her car, but she refused, drove off, and crashed a second time.

The extent of her injuries and what caused the crash were not immediately clear, though TMZ reports that Heche is expected to live.

Heche came to prominence portraying Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on the soap opera Another World, for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards. She is also known for her roles in Six Days Seven Nights (opposite Harrison Ford), Donnie Brasco, and Volcano.

Heche famously dated comedian and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. At the time, Hollywood observers speculated that their relationship might harm one or both of their careers, and in 2006 Heche told EW that she lost her passion for acting during this time "because it created a lot of conflict with Ellen."

She did, however, continue her career, making appearances in shows including Ally McBeal, Hung, Chicago P.D., and Quantico. Most recently, Heche competed on Dancing With the Stars, in 2020, and guest-starred on All Rise.