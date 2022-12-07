Anne Heche's final autopsy and toxicology report found "no evidence of impairment by illicit substances" at the time of her fatal car crash and confirmed an initial determination that the actress died of inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Per the coroner's report, which EW has reviewed, toxicology testing found benzoylecgonine, an inactive metabolite of cocaine, in Heche's system, indicating past usage of the drug. Cannabinoids were also found in a urine specimen but not in Heche's blood, consistent with prior use of marijuana but not at the time of injury.

While testing detected fentanyl in Heche's bloodstream, it was later determined that the drug was administered in the hospital after the accident as a pain treatment. Alcohol was not detected in Heche's system.

Anne Heche Anne Heche | Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Heche was previously under investigation and facing potential DUI charges in the immediate aftermath of the crash due to initial testing showing the presence of narcotics in her blood. Those have since been ruled to be a result of medical treatment.

Heche died in August at 53 after crashing her car into a residence in Los Angeles, causing the home to burst into flames. She was trapped in her car for approximately half an hour before first responders were able to extricate her, sustaining burns to her face, neck, shoulder, chest, and upper extremities. Her brain also showed evidence of hypoxic injury, a direct result of a dearth of oxygen while she was trapped in the vehicle.

The coroner's report indicated that smoke inhalation was worsened by a fracture in Heche's sternum, which made it more difficult for her to maintain a healthy oxygen intake.

Heche spent several days in a coma and was declared brain dead Aug. 11, though she remained on life support to allow the OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find a match for an organ recipient. A match was identified, and Heche was taken off life support Aug. 14.

Heche's estate is still at the center of a legal battle as a result of the accident. Lynne Mishele, who narrowly escaped physical harm after Heche crashed into her home, is seeking at least $2 million in damages for negligence, infliction of emotional distress, and trespass, according to the court documents obtained by EW.