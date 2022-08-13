Coley Laffoon shared an emotional tribute to his ex-wife, Anne Heche, on Friday, assuring his followers and Heche's fans that he and their 20-year-old son, Homer, have the support they need as they mourn.

"In the wake of Anne's passing, I just wanted to say a few things," Laffoon, 48, said in the Instagram video. "One, I loved her and I miss her and I'm always going to. Two, Homer is okay. He's grieving, of course, and it's rough. It's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine, but he's surrounded by family and he's strong and he's going to be okay."

Heche was declared legally dead on Friday at the age of 53. She had been in a coma since being involved in a fiery single-car crash in Los Angeles on Aug. 6 that left her with a severe anoxic brain injury.

In his video, Laffoon thanked the people who'd reached out to him in the past week. "Your check-ins, showing us your heart, offering prayers and everything, it's so beautiful. Thank you. It's hard for me, it's hard for my family, it's really hard for Homer," said Laffoon, who was married to Heche from 2001 to 2009. "But we've got each other, and we have a lot of support and we're going to be okay."

Heche, who gained fame as a soap opera star before she transitioned to the big screen in films such as Six Days Seven Nights, Donne Brasco, and Wag the Dog, documented her mental health struggles in her 2001 book, Call Me Crazy.

"I'd like to think she's free, free from pain, and enjoying or experiencing whatever's next in her journey," Laffoon said in the video. "She came in hot, and she had a lot to say. She was brave and fearless, loved really hard and was never afraid to let us know what she (thought) and what she believed in."

Anne Heche & husband Coley Laffoon during 56th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage) Anne Heche and ex-husband Coley Laffoon | Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Laffoon concluded his video with an emotional farewell. "Thank you for all the good times. There were so many," he said. "See you on the other side. In the meantime, I got our son. He'll be fine. Love you."

In another post, Laffoon included a photo of Heche with Homer as a baby, captioning it, "It's important to remember the real love in the best times. Thank you, Anne. Peace on your journey."

Homer Laffoon had previously shared a statement about his mother's death, telling PEOPLE, "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

Heche also had a 13-year-old son, Atlas, with her ex James Tupper, who on Friday posted a photo of Heche on Instagram with the caption, "Love you forever."

Although Heche has been declared legally dead, she remains on life support as the OneLegacy Foundation attempts to find recipients for possible organ donations.