Anne Heche's estate sued by woman whose home was destroyed in fatal crash

Lynne Mishele is seeking at least $2 million in damages for negligence, infliction of emotional distress, and trespass.

Anne Heche's estate has been sued by the woman whose Los Angeles home was destroyed in the car crash that led to her death over the summer.

Lynne Mishele, who narrowly escaped physical harm after Heche drove through the exterior of her home and sparked a fire, is seeking at least $2 million in damages for negligence, infliction of emotional distress, and trespass, according to the court documents obtained by EW.

The document claims Mishele has been left "severely traumatized and without a place to live" and has been battling insomnia, acute anxiety, and depression. Additionally, her home and personal property "were completely burned and destroyed, including an entire lifetime of possessions, pictures and mementos" and other "basic necessities."

Anne Heche Anne Heche | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"In addition to losing all of her possessions and being physically uprooted, Plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer severe emotional distress and professional hardship," the claim reads.

A representative for Heche's estate declined to comment on the filing when reached by EW on Tuesday.

Heche, who fell into a coma following the fiery crash on Aug. 5, was taken off life support on Aug. 14. She is survived by two sons: Homer, 20, whom she shares with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, and Atlas, 13, whom she shares with former partner James Tupper, who has been battling Homer — currently in control of his late mother's assets — in court to be appointed Atlas' legal guardian.

Heche recently made her final film appearance in Lifetime's Girl in Room 13. Her posthumous memoir, Call Me Anne, will be released in January 2023.