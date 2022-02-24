90210 star AnnaLynne McCord recites bizarre poem to Putin amid Ukraine invasion

"If I was your mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light," the actress says in a video that has gone viral.

In the midst of Russian military forces invading Ukraine and igniting fears of a major war, former 90210 actress AnnaLynne McCord tweeted a strange spoken-word video Thursday addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the now-viral video, McCord imagines herself as Putin's mother and muses on the "soul-stealing pain" he must have endured as a child that led him to believe that he "lived in a cruel, unjust world."

"If I was your mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light," McCord says. "Never would this story's plight, the world unfurled before our eyes, a pure demise of nation sitting peaceful under a night sky."

She continues: "If I was your mother, the world would have been warm. So much laughter and joy, and nothing would harm. I can't imagine the stain, the soul-stealing pain that the little boy you must have seen and believed and the formulation of thought quickly taught that you lived in a cruel, unjust world."

McCord's video was met with swift backlash on Twitter, with observers calling it tone-deaf and comparing it to Gal Gadot's ill-received "Imagine" video during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. One person tweeted, "This is like 200 times worse than that Gal Gadot Imagine thing," while another added, "Did y'all learn NOTHING from Gal Gadot's 'Imagine' disaster?!?!?"

