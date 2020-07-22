Anna Camp reveals she was 'extremely sick' with coronavirus after not wearing her mask one time

Anna Camp has an urgent message for fans after revealing that she contracted the coronavirus: Wear a mask.

The Pitch Perfect star took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share the news, saying that although she has since tested negative, she "was extremely sick for over three weeks" and still has "lingering symptoms" from the illness.

"I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it," she wrote.

Camp said that although some people are likening COVID-19 to the flu, she said in her experience, it's not like that at all. "The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful," she said, adding, "Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now."

The actress and singer explained it has been a month since she first got sick, and that her other lingering symptoms include "dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever." Even still, she says she knows she's lucky to be alive because not everyone is as fortunate.

She ended her note thanking those who have reached out to check on her, and urged fans to be safe and wear their masks. "Let’s all do our part and wear a mask," she concluded. "I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do."

Camp is the latest Hollywood star to come forward with news of a coronavirus diagnosis. Since March, stars such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Madonna, and many more have shared their stories of the illness and told fans to stay safe.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.