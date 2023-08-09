Angus Cloud's mother shares late Euphoria actor's early audition tapes

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud passed away last week at age 25. On Tuesday, his mother Lisa Cloud shared links to his first casting tapes on her Facebook page.

"This was just sent to me by Jennifer Venditti who scouted Angus in Brooklyn," the actor's mother wrote on Facebook. "It's his first tape. After this was seen by the creators of [Euphoria], he was asked to read for Fezco. It really captures my son's extraordinary spirit."

Across six minutes of footage, a 19-year-old Cloud introspects about his worldview, explaining his philosophy on friendship, love, and gratitude.

In the clip, Cloud emphasizes the value of spontaneity and adventurousness, recalling times he'd sneak into zoos and amusement parks with his friends. "In the Oakland Zoo I jumped into the warthog [enclosure]!" he remembers. "That s--t was really sketchy."

He continues, "A lot of my friends…you just gotta know how people act so you just can't get mad at them for that. You got friends who might act one way, and you don't like that s--t, but you just gotta accept that."

When the interviewer asks Cloud about his perspective on true love, he responds, "I've experienced love… and now I try to shut off my feelings to other people because I don't wanna, like, get caught in my feelings because it's so much to carry, like, but it's like you've gotta take the good with the bad."

He clarifies that a hesitance to be vulnerable isn't always effective. "Even though I'm trying to remain distant and cut off my feelings, like, you can't help love. If that shit comes, you're not going to be able to say no… you can't help that… it's just a, shit, instinct… to connect."

Angus Cloud Angus Cloud | Credit: Mike Marsland/Getty

The actor goes on to say that the best part of his life is "the love that I have to give and to receive, you know what I'm saying, everywhere, you know, surrounded by it. Just blessed to be alive."

He struggles to come up with a response when asked about the worst aspect of his life. "I don't know, it's all good over here, nothing to complain about."

Cloud's mother clarified that she believes that the actor "did not intend to end his life" earlier this week. "When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's [sic], fell asleep, and didn't wake up."

HBO recently added a tribute to Cloud at the beginning of two Euphoria episodes on Max. "In memory of Angus Cloud 1998 - 2023," reads the tribute, which was added before the pilot and the season two premiere.

