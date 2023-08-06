"His work in Euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance, and love."

Days after the unexpected death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud, his mother is speaking out about her son's last day.

While the initial statement from his family did not disclose his cause of death, it referenced Cloud's struggle with mental health and the recent death of his father. Now, Lisa Cloud is trying to dispel rumors that her son intended to end his life. "Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional," she wrote Friday in a Facebook post. "I want you to know that is not the case."

His mother says the actor, who died Monday at his family's home in Oakland, was "joyful" despite the recent family tragedy.

"Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time," she wrote. "I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved."

She added that her son "spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college" and help her through the tragedy "emotionally and financially."

Angus Cloud

"He did not intend to end his life," she wrote. "When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's [sic], fell asleep, and didn't wake up."

She went on to say that although "we may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically," it remains "abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world."

"His struggles were real," Lisa Cloud wrote. "He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in Euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance, and love."

In her post, Cloud said her son's head injury a decade ago, which caused the scar on the side of his head, "miraculously didn't result in death as it almost always does."

She wrote, "He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love."

Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud as Lexi and Fez on HBO's 'Euphoria'

Cloud previously told Variety that his scalp scar was not a choice for his Euphoria character, but rather the result of his tumbling into a construction pit in 2013. He was walking through downtown Oakland after leaving a group of friends when he fell.

"I woke up 12 hours later at the bottom," Cloud said. "I was trapped. I eventually climbed out after — I don't know how long. It was hella hard to climb out, because my skull was broken, but my skin wasn't, so all the bleeding was internal, pressing up against my brain."

He took the bus to his mother's house where he planned to go to sleep, but she didn't let him. "She gave me some water, and I started throwing up hella mouthfuls of crimson red blood," Cloud recalled. "So then my mama took me to the children's hospital, and they saved my life. That's what the scar's from. They cut my head open, they put some screws and a plate over where I broke my skull and — s---, sealed me back up, and that was that."

In the wake of Cloud's death, the cast and crew of Euphoria paid tribute to their friend and colleague. In an Instagram post Tuesday, Zendaya shared a black-and-white photo of a smiling Cloud and wrote, "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)."

