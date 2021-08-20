Angelina Jolie highlights plight of Afghan women and refugees in first Instagram post

Angelina Jolie is using her first-ever Instagram post for good.

The Eternals actress, who became a United Nations special envoy for refugee and displacement matters in 2012, used her inaugural post on the social media platform to call attention to the dire situation in Afghanistan. In particular, she highlighted a letter from a teen girl sharing her fears for her future, and the future of her rights and freedoms, now that the country has been taken over by the Taliban.

"This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan," Jolie wrote Friday. "Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In the unidentified teenager's letter, she explains that since the Taliban have taken over, people — especially women and girls — are scared. Her handwritten letter expresses her fears not only of the group, but that "all our dreams are gone." She worries her school will be closed and they will lose their rights.

Jolie, a former U.N. goodwill ambassador who has regularly worked with refugees over the years, wrote, "It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country."

"To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand," she added. "Watching for decades how Afghan refugees - some of the most capable people in the world - are treated like a burden is also sickening. Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it."

As she closed out her debut Instagram post, Jolie pledged to stay involved: "Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you'll join me."

It took the Taliban a little more than a week to capture every major city in Afghanistan, including the capital city of Kabul. The takeover happened as the U.S. withdrew its troops from the country, Afghan security forces collapsed, and President Ashraf Ghani fled to the United Arab Emirates. In the last week, news outlets have covered the chaos at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as thousands of people — including American citizens, contractors who worked with the U.S., and refugees — have traveled there in an attempt to leave the country.