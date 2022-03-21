Angela Bassett: How I'm fighting censorship

The 9-1-1 and Black Panther star looks at the uptick in book banning as a sign that highlighting untold stories is more vital than ever.

In her own words, Angela Bassett, the star of Fox's 9-1-1, reflects on how she and her husband, Courtney B. Vance of AMC's 61st Street, are combating the increasing erasure of Black stories.

It seems with each passing day, there are more book bans and swaths of American history that governors and state legislatures want to erase. One of my favorite novels, Toni Morrison's The Bluest Eye, has recently been added to a banned list — which signals for me what a daring work it is. After all, no one bans books or teachings that aren't influential or important.

As parents of 16-year-old twins who will soon be off to college, my husband, Courtney, and I feel it's critical that our children make their way in this world with a full understanding and knowledge about the country in which they live. This is occurring as we share factual details with them about Black hardship, pain, and tragedy, but also truths that illustrate our determination, accomplishment, and triumph.

Courtney and I had that same mission at heart when we decided to form

our production company: paying homage to the influence of our ancestors, and recognizing important and often not-well-known history with roots in the Black community. We launched Bassett Vance Productions two years ago, but the work we are introducing to the world has taken on a greater significance and urgency.

The decision to whitewash the experiences of Black Americans, made by many who have been put in charge to run states, municipalities, and school boards, has been alarming. We want to ensure that numerous events that have had a major impact on generations of African Americans — but may not be known to the citizenry at large — are chronicled and never lost. The contributions that our ancestors made to the nation are worth exploring and documenting, and we aim to take an active, direct role in amplifying marginalized and forgotten voices.

In keeping with the broad arc of history and narratives we wish to explore, we are particularly proud of our projects thus far, like One Thousand Years of Slavery. The four-part documentary chronicles our history through the lens of civilizations around the globe, as celebrated Black actors, notable personalities, and influencers embark on journeys confronting their personal connection to slavery.

We're also working to create the first scripted series based on Tulsa's Greenwood district, which was known as Black Wall Street, leading up to the 1921 Tulsa race massacre. Both projects are intended to educate as well as serve as a springboard for vital conversations about race. We're also going to reimagine a beloved holiday classic, The Preacher's Wife, which will encompass all the enchantment, wonder, and joy that delighted audiences in the 1996 film.

We have a responsibility to create works with timeless content that inform and entertain, and to act as mentors to the next generation of writers, directors, and actors who will continue to preserve our culture. Courtney, our team, and I adhere to a simple mantra: acknowledging and honoring our past paves the road to the future.

9-1-1 returns tonight at 8 p.m ET on Fox. Bassett's character, Athena Grant, will also appear in a mini-crossover on tonight's 9-1-1: Lone Star at 9 p.m. ET.

A version of this story appears in the April issue of Entertainment Weekly, on newsstands March 18.

