Andy Cohen says he's tested positive for coronavirus

Andy Cohen has joined the fast-growing list of celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 51-year-old Watch What Happens Live host announced the news on his Instagram page on Friday.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," Cohen said. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

Bravo previously announced just a few hours earlier that new Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen episodes will be shot remotely from the host's New York City apartment with guest interviews being filmed via video chat. “Just when we thought our show couldn’t get any more low-tech, we’re all homebound," Cohen said in a statement. "I’m not sure how this will play out, but I know it’ll be fun."

Cohen joins celebrities such as Daniel Dae Kim, Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Kevin Durant and Kristofer Hivju in battling the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

New York has seen a rapid rise in confirmed coronavirus cases over the past week, with more than 7,000 cases and 35 deaths. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered all non-essential businesses to close, and for residents to stay home as much as possible.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

