Schumer’s post comes days after the couple explained their decision to pen letters asking for leniency in Masterson’s rape sentencing.

On Monday, Schumer received backlash after she commented on a photo of Nicole Kidman in her seat at the U.S. Open, saying "This how human sit." Fans of Kidman were quick to defend the Australian actress caught in an awkward pose, accusing Schumer of "cyberbullying" Kidman.

After deleting the initial post, Schumer followed it up with a sarcastic apology referencing Kutcher and Kunis' decision to support Danny Masterson with character letters ahead of his Sep. 7 sentencing for the rape of two women.

Amy Schumer; Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Amy Schumer; Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien," Schumer wrote to her followers in a now-deleted Instagram post. "I will be asking the cast of That '70s Show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness."

She ended the post with the hashtag, "#takingtimetoheal."

Kutcher and Kunis have been the subject of controversy since the sentencing of their former That '70s Show costar Danny Masterson, who was convicted of forcibly raping two women and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. It was later revealed that character letters from friends and former colleagues — including Kutcher and Kunis — were sent to the judge, requesting leniency for the actor.

Nicole Kidman at the U.S. Open Nicole Kidman at the U.S. Open | Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Kutcher's letter identified Masterson as "nothing but a positive influence on me," while Kunis called him "an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me."

After immense backlash, Kutcher and Kunis made a video explaining that Masterson's family had reached out to them personally. "They asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing," Kutcher said.

Kunis added that the letters "were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling" in any way. Fellow That 70's Show alums Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who played Kitty and Red Forman, also penned letters in support of Masterson.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.