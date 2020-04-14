Amy Schumer changes son's name after realizing it sounded like 'genital'

Image zoom Noam Galai/WireImage

Amy Schumer is making sure her son isn't the target of jokes when he's old enough to start school.

The I Feel Pretty star revealed her decision to change her 11-month-old son's name on the newest episode of her podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith on Tuesday. Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer named their first child Gene Attell Fischer, born May 5, with his middle name serving as a tribute to their good friend comic Dave Attell.

“Do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name, is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘genital," Schumer told cohosts Rachel Feinstein, Bridget Everett, and Keith Robinson.

"My mom pointed that out to me, actually," added podcast guest Claudia O'Doherty, who costarred alongside Schumer in the 2015 comedy Trainwreck. "My mum was like, 'Amy's called her son genital.'"

Schumer admits she's killing two birds with one stone by selecting the name of David for Gene's middle name, as it's her father's middle name and Attell's legal first name.

