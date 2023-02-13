Comedy besties Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are going on tour together

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are hitting the road for some laughs.

The beloved comedians and former Saturday Night Live castmates will embark on their first tour together this spring, titled Restless Leg Tour. Poehler and Fey will headline a limited run of East Coast shows to celebrate 30 years of friendship through jokes and stories.

"If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!" the two quipped in a statement.

Produced by Live Nation, the four-city tour will begin at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., on April 28, before heading to the Chicago Theatre, the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, and Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the 2013 Golden Globes Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the 2013 Golden Globes | Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Presale begins Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster with the code "restless," while general sale begins Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Poehler and Fey met in the Chicago improv scene during the early 1990s before becoming staples at SNL, where they starred as the first female co-anchors of "Weekend Update." The comedy besties have since gone on to lead their own sitcoms (Poehler on Parks and Recreation and Fey on 30 Rock) and on the big screen, reuniting in the comedies Mean Girls, Baby Mama, Sisters, and Wine Country. They also cohosted the Golden Globes four times.

Poehler recently directed the 2021 drama film Moxie and last starred on the TV shows Baking It and Chicago Party Aunt. She'll next appear in Inside Out 2. Fey's recent credits include the shows Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Mr. Mayor, both of which she co-created.

A promo image for Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's 'Restless Leg Tour' Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have announced their 'Restless Leg Tour' | Credit: Live Nation