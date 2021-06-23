American Idol alum told Good Morning America that he struggled with his sexuality.

David Archuleta asked God to 'take these feelings away' before coming out

American Idol Close this dialog window Streaming Options

American Idol singer David Archuleta revealed he turned to God to help him through his budding sexuality.

One week after openly discussing his queer identity, the reality competition show's season 7 runner-up revealed on Wednesday's Good Morning America that he feels "relief" knowing that he doesn't "have to hide" his identity anymore, though he initially attempted to pray his attractions away while being raised as a Mormon.

David Archuleta Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

"I was praying like, 'God, you can do all things, you're a God of miracles, I know you've allowed the blind to see and you [allowed] the dead to rise again,'" he said. "I'd say, 'Please take these feelings away from me, because I don't want to feel things that I shouldn't, I don't want to feel things that would be wrong.'"

Last week, Archuleta discussed his sexuality in a lengthy Instagram post. He revealed that he came out as gay to his family in 2014, but later came to understand that he has feelings for both men and women, but doesn't "have too much sexual [desire] as most people," as he's saving himself for marriage.

"I've had to learned how to love myself even though I don't understand why I am the way I am, but to learn that that's how God has created me, and I have to discover that," he continued on GMA, also noting that he still hasn't dated a man. "There are so many millions of other people who've gone through the same thing of me where they've tried to change who they are."

Watch Archuleta's GMA interview above.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus a clip from the season finale of The Blacklist, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: