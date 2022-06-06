Amber Heard's sister shares message of support after Johnny Depp trial verdict

"We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us," she wrote. "But you stood up and spoke out regardless."

Amber Heard's sister is speaking out publicly for the first time since a jury ruled in Johnny Depp's favor during his defamation trial, offering her support and love via a social media post on Monday.

"I still stand with you, sissy," Heard's younger sister, Whitney Henriquez, wrote on Instagram. "Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can't speak to the things that happen behind closed doors."

Henriquez's statement comes after a jury in Virginia ruled last week that Heard intentionally and maliciously defamed Depp with a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post detailing her experiences as a domestic violence survivor. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, with the latter being reduced to the state's $350,000 statutory cap. The jury also found partly in favor of Heard's defamation countersuit, awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages. She plans to appeal the verdict.

Henriquez, who testified during the trial that she witnessed Depp grab Heard by her hair and repeatedly hit her, wrote on Monday that "the truth is forever on" her sister's side.

"We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us," she wrote. "But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side."

She added, "I'm so sorry that it wasn't reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side."

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," Heard said in a statement following the verdict. "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

The actress continued, "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

Depp, meanwhile, said he was "humbled" by the victory. "False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me," he said. "It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back."

Depp added, "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that... The best is yet to come."