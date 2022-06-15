Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp in post-trial interview

"I know that might be hard to understand, or it might be really easy to understand. If you've ever loved anyone, it should be easy."

Amber Heard revealed that she still loves her ex-husband Johnny Depp after their long, contentious, heavily publicized defamation trial.

"I love him," the actress said in the next part of her post-trial interview with Today host Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday. "I loved him with all my heart. And I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. I couldn't. No bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand, or it might be really easy to understand. If you've ever loved anyone, it should be easy."

Actress Amber Heard stands in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. Amber Heard | Credit: STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The trial was the result of an op-ed Heard wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she discussed being a survivor of domestic abuse. Depp's lawyers contended that the piece obviously referred to Depp even if it did not mention him by name. But when pressed by Guthrie, Heard insisted that she hadn't meant to harm or "cancel" her ex-husband.

"The op-ed wasn't about my relationship with Johnny," she said. "What the op-ed was about was me loaning my voice to a bigger cultural conversation that we were having at the time."

Though Heard admitted that she's worried about the silencing effect of losing the defamation case — "which I guess is what a defamation lawsuit is meant to do: take your voice" — she said she was looking forward to enjoying certain aspects of her post-trial life.

"I get to be a mom full-time, where I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers," Heard said.

Heard's post-trial interview is set to conclude on this Friday's episode of Dateline.

